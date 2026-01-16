Rick Caruso announces he will not pursue elected office at this time

Rick Caruso, the runner-up in the Los Angeles Mayoral race four years ago, announced he will not pursue elected office at this time.

"I am deeply grateful to the countless people who encouraged me to run, and who generously shared their time and energy," Caruso wrote in a post to X. "After much reflection and many heartfelt conversations with my family, I have decided not to pursue elected office at this time."

There are several public federal, state and local offices on the June 2, 2026, ballot, including the LA mayor's race and the gubernatorial election.

"It is a difficult decision, and I am deeply disappointed to step back from an election I believe is so critical to California's future," Caruso wrote. "Though my name will not be on a ballot, my work continues."

He said he aims to continue supporting communities in need. Following the January wildfires last year, Caruso partnered with Mayor Karen Bass and Lakers head coach JJ Redick to rebuild the Palisades Recreation Center.

Caruso said he's also supported the Eaton Fire community through his nonprofit Steadfast LA.

"Public service does not require a title," he wrote. "It is, and will always be, my calling. "I remain devoted to serving our communities in every way I can, just from a different seat."