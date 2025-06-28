Rialto man shot, killed after allegedly attacking family members

A person in Rialto shot and killed a family member who stabbed a woman and attacked two others on Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Rialto Police Department said officers responded to a reported family disturbance around 1:13 p.m. at the 300 block of North Spruce Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found multiple injured people, including a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

That man was transported to a local trauma center where he was pronounced dead at 2:04 p.m., according to police. He has been identified publicly only as a 29-year-old man from Rialto.

Investigations revealed that the man allegedly physically assaulted a male family member and stabbed a female family member. He was also allegedly attempting to stab another female family member when one family member fired a gun at him.

The stabbed woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released from a hospital.

The 40-year-old man who fired the gun was not arrested, according to police.

The three victims were two women, 61 and 31, and a 57-year-old man.

As of Saturday morning, it's not clear why the 29-year-old man allegedly attacked his family members, and their exact relationships have not yet been revealed.

The investigation is ongoing, according to authorities. All surviving parties are cooperating with investigators.