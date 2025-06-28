Watch CBS News
Rialto man shot, killed after allegedly attacking family members

Austin Turner
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
/ KCAL News

A person in Rialto shot and killed a family member who stabbed a woman and attacked two others on Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Rialto Police Department said officers responded to a reported family disturbance around 1:13 p.m. at the 300 block of North Spruce Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found multiple injured people, including a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

That man was transported to a local trauma center where he was pronounced dead at 2:04 p.m., according to police. He has been identified publicly only as a 29-year-old man from Rialto.

Investigations revealed that the man allegedly physically assaulted a male family member and stabbed a female family member. He was also allegedly attempting to stab another female family member when one family member fired a gun at him.

The stabbed woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released from a hospital.

The 40-year-old man who fired the gun was not arrested, according to police. 

The three victims were two women, 61 and 31, and a 57-year-old man.

As of Saturday morning, it's not clear why the 29-year-old man allegedly attacked his family members, and their exact relationships have not yet been revealed.

The investigation is ongoing, according to authorities. All surviving parties are cooperating with investigators.

