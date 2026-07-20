Rialto police investigating suspicious death after man found dead in park

Rialto police are investigating what they called a suspicious death after a man was found dead in a city park on Sunday morning.

In a news release, Rialto Police Department officers said they were called to Rialto City Park, located in the 200 block of E. San Bernardino Avenue, at around 5:20 a.m. for reports of a deceased man, who has since been identified as Jose De Jesus Arriaga Loza.

"Officers found Loza lying nude on the grass in the north-central area of the park," the release said. "His clothing, along with his wallet, cash, and California driver's license, was located inside a nearby trash can."

Investigators said that Loza appeared to have injuries to his face that were consistent with a fall or a physical altercation, according to the release. They said that robbery does not appear to have been a factor in his death.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation," the release said.

Anyone with more information was asked to contact Rialto PD at 909-820-2550.