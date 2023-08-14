Rewards offered for information connected to four Los Angeles homicides

Rewards offered for information in four Los Angeles county homicides dating back to 2007

Authorities on Monday announced rewards for information that will help solve four different homicides that have occurred within Los Angeles County dating back to 2007.

The homicides, which are unrelated, were discussed during a press conference held by Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon and Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna.

"Your assistance will help bring so much relief to these victims' families," Sheriff Luna said while speaking at the Hall of Justice in downtown Los Angeles. "And we ask that you please call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau to share with homicide investigators that little piece that may be missing that can solve these crimes."

The rewards, which are varying amounts, have been offered by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

The following cases were discussed during Monday's news conference:

On February 25, 2007, 70-year-old Luis Sandoval was shot at around 5 a.m. while riding his bicycle on Olympic Boulevard in East Los Angeles. He survived the initial shooting, but succumbed to injuries nearly three and-a-half months later in June. Investigators believe that he was an innocent bystander in a shooting that occurred between "rival tagging crews" nearby. They are offering a $25,000 reward for information in the case.

On December 28, 2016, Keith Jackson, 43, was sitting in a car parked on Alondra Boulevard in Compton with two female friends at around 8 p.m. when another vehicle pulled up alongside them and opened fire before speeding away. Jackson was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. They are offering a $20,000 reward for information.

On September 28, 2017, 21-year-old CSULB student Estephan Hernandez

On December 23, 2018, 35-year-old Michael Moreno was shot while standing outside of a home in the 200 block of S. Acacia Street in San Dimas with a friend. Investigators say that someone got out of a nearby car and opened fire. Moreno was pronounced dead at the scene and the friend hospitalized. A $10,000 reward has been offered for information.

No suspect information is available in any of the cases.

Anyone with more information for investigators is urged to contact the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.