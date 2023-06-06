Reward offered for help in finding Mercedes driver who struck LADOT officer

Police are looking for the driver of a newer model Mercedes-Benz C-Class, with a Texas license plate that hit an officer directing traffic in downtown Los Angeles on May 12.

The LAPD's Central Traffic Division announced Tuesday there is up to a $5,000 reward posted for help in getting the hit-and-run suspect.

On May 12 around 7:00 p.m., a Los Angeles Department of Transportation Officer was conducting traffic control at Flower Street and Olympic Boulevard when the Mercedes-Benz driver disregarded the officer's direction to remain stopped and drove forward.

LAPD Central Traffic Division released photos of the suspect vehicle in hopes to find the diver who struck the LADOT officer, then fled. LAPD Central Traffic Division

The driver struck the LADOT Officer as she drove through the intersection and failed to stop to render aid and identify herself. She fled westbound towards Figueroa Street.

The LADOT Officer suffered minor injuries and was not transported to a local hospital.

The driver is described 20 to 30-year-old Black woman.

Through a 2015 Los Angeles Administrative Code, Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund, a reward of up to $5,000 is available to community members who provide information leading to the offender's identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.