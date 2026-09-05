Reus, Taylor, Marcinkowski guide Galaxy to 2-1 victory over Revolution

Marco Reus and Robert Taylor scored first-half goals to back JT Marcinkowski and the Los Angeles Galaxy beat the New England Revolution 2-1 on Saturday night.

Reus staked the Galaxy (7-9-8) to a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute on a penalty kick. The 37-year-old found the net for the fifth time this season and the 11th time in 49 career appearances. The PK was awarded when Will Sands fouled Kyōgo Furuhashi. The Revolution defender was given a yellow card following the play.

Taylor made it 2-0 in the 33rd minute with his first goal in the ninth appearance of his first season with the Galaxy. It was his 15th goal in 119 career matches.

Marcinkowski saved seven shots to help the Galaxy improve to 4-4-4 at home. He lost his shutout bid in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time on a PK goal by Carles Gil.

Gil's eighth goal this season came after Luca Langoni was fouled by Harbor Miller. Gil has 58 goals in 216 appearances with the Revs.

Matt Turner totaled one save for New England (11-8-4), which began the day in fourth place in the Eastern Conference before falling to 3-6-2 on the road.

Up next

New England: At New York City FC on Wednesday.

Los Angeles: At Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday.