3 women arrested for retail thefts in Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties

Three women were arrested in connection with a series of retail thefts across Southern California in recent weeks, according to Riverside County investigators.

In a news release, Riverside County Sheriff's Office deputies said that they were called to the 1600 block of N. Perris Boulevard on Jan. 22 at around 12:40 p.m. upon learning of the theft of a "large amount of beauty products."

Some of the products, marijuana and cash seized from the suspects by Riverside County Sheriff's Office investigators. Riverside County Sheriff's Office

While investigating the incident, deputies were able to identify the suspects as 45-year-old Janely Masvidal and 29-year-old Briana Marin, both of Los Angeles.

"During the investigation, deputies learned Masvidal and Marin were involved in thefts in Riverside County, Orange County and Los Angeles County, totaling approximately $20,000 in stolen items," the release said. "Deputies also identified a location in the 7900 block of Artesia Boulevard, Buena Park, where merchandise was being stored."

Both Masvidal and Marin were arrested in the 7900 block of Beach Boulevard in Buena Park on Wednesday, deputies said. They were booked for grand theft, organized retail theft, burglary and conspiracy.

While serving a search warrant at the home on Artesia Boulevard, deputies located an additional suspect, 56-year-old Clementina Peralta. She was arrested without incident and booked for possession of stolen property, according to RSO's release.

Deputies seized thousands of dollars of suspected stolen clothing, beauty products, marijuana vape products and several pounds of processed marijuana, the release said. They also found a large amount of U.S. currency.

As the investigation continues, deputies asked anyone who may know more to contact them at (951) 210-1000.