Retail icon Fred Segal ends an era, closing last 2 Los Angeles locations

Fred Segal closes its two remaining stores in West Hollywood and Malibu

Iconic Los Angeles fashion retailer Fred Segal has closed its remaining stores in West Hollywood and Malibu, leaving only its home furnishing store in Culver City open for business.

The owner of Fred Segal attributes closures mostly to impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Fred Segal name is synonymous with California-cool style, with its first store opening in 1961 on Santa Monica Boulevard, before moving to Melrose a few years later.

Segal's nephew Ron Herman took over the company in the 1970s. Herman then sold the brand to Global Icons in 2019.

While owner Jeff Lotman said Fred Segal is closing due to challenges in the retail industry and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, he listed other factors at play.

"The shift to online shopping, economic uncertainties, and decreased foot traffic have made it difficult to maintain physical store operations," Lotman said.

The brand once had nine stores in California, plus locations in Switzerland, Taipei and Malaysia.

It was a celebrity hot spot, referenced in shows like "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Dawson's Creek." Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie were photographed shopping in 2006, clutching their Fred Segal bags.

Lotman said Fred Segal HOME will remain open as will Fred Segal at Resorts World LV.

According to the L.A. Times, Lotman said the Segal family owns the Fred Segal trademark. A family attorney told the Times that "this is not the end of the road for the brand."

If you're looking for closeout bargains, the Fred Segal website reads "Currently unavailable."

