Residents urged to avoid swimming, surfing at some LA County beaches

By Madeline Spear

/ CBS/City News Service

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Tuesday issued an ocean water warning for multiple beaches in the county.
Public Health urged residents to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in the water at the following beaches:
  • Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica
  • Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey
  • Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga Canyon Beach

The warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

A map of impacted locations and more information PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.

First published on May 10, 2022 / 6:54 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

