Residents urged to avoid swimming, surfing at some LA County beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Tuesday issued an ocean water warning for multiple beaches in the county.
Public Health urged residents to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in the water at the following beaches:
- Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica
- Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey
- Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga Canyon Beach
The warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
A map of impacted locations and more information PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.
