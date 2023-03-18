Residents say Echo Park fencing has kept homeless encampments out; they want it to stay

Neighbors gathered Friday night at Echo Park in support of keeping the park fenced-in.

It was announced in early February that the temporary chain-link fence surrounding Echo Park, that's been in place for nearly two years, would be coming down.

Some residents in the area say fencing in the park is actually a good idea – maybe not the chain link, but maybe a more aesthetically appealing fence.

A large homeless encampment, of about 200 people, was cleared from the park in March 2021 and fencing went up around the park's perimeter as repairs and renovations were made. A cleanup of the area took out 723.5 pounds of biological waste and 300 pounds of hazardous waste, including drug paraphernalia.

"There was fecal matter everywhere and human waste," said Nancy Ochoa, an Echo Park resident. "The tents are either getting high or having fights and arguments amongst each other."

Things got fixed, improved and cleaned and the park reopened two months later with the fencing still up.

The idea behind keeping the fence up was to deter criminal activity and to make it more difficult for encampments to return.

Residents in the area say it's worked. It's curbed vandalism, assaults and drug use in the park they say.

Los Angeles City Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez said back in February the city will remove the fence because it has not done anything to solve homelessness. He says it's a symbol of the failed homeless policy of the previous city administration.