Residents rejoice as roads leading to San Bernardino mountains reopen

Nearly two weeks after a massive winter storm battered the San Bernardino mountains, stranding communities and leaving many seeking assistance, all roads have finally reopened, causing residents to rejoice as tourists return to the area.

The winter wonderland is featuring some of the best skiing conditions seen in the area in nearly two decades, with tons of snow remaining at popular resorts.

Tons of families flocked to the mountains over the weekend to take advantage of the snow that Southern Californians so rarely get to enjoy.

"I was really excited and I was felt happy that we were going to go because it's my first time," said six-year-old Lillian Duran.

The Durans drove up from La Verne via State Route 38, soaking up the breathtaking views.

"It took us around, which is a nice scenic view," said Kenneth Duran. "The kids loved it."

Alexis Barreto took her daughter Lillian to get her first real taste of snow as well, after she mistook the hail and graupel that fell for snowfall.

"She called me and she was at school, 'Mom, it's snowing!' and I was like, 'That's not snow baby,'" Barreto said. "So this was the main goal, was to actually show her."

Crews have been beyond busy clearing mountain roads in recent weeks, using Snowcats and plows to make way for mountain residents who have been trapped for two weeks due to the dangerous conditions.

With that, came a severe lack of business, which Mark Henderson is happy to ditch for the return of clientele.

"Terrible. It was just no one here," Henderson, who owns Thelma's Restaurant said. "Even the locals weren't even coming in."

With another winter storm on the way, officials still advise anyone heading up to the mountains to travel with chains in conditions experience a sudden change.

On top of that, drivers are asked to remain wary and refrain from parking in non-designated sections in case essential workers are heading through the area.