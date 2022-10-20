Residents demand full reopening of Westchester Senior Center

After a week of emergency closures due to safety concerns, the Westchester Senior Center is back open in a limited capacity.

"I was happy, you know," said senior center member Gail Theodore. "I can see some of my friends, but what's sad about it, is some of them haven't returned yet."

Every Wednesday, Theodore plays bingo at the center, but she was forced to skip out because of the emergency closure brought on by the inundation of homeless people and their campers in the parking lot, according to officials. In recent months, the city had at least 60 violent incidents involving the homeless at the senior center.

Dozens of residents are demanding the full reopening of the center and say it is the city's responsibility to keep the dangerous homeless situation at bay and make seniors feel safe again.

"The handicap stalls have been completely blocked, and unable to use the ramps," said Paula Gerez, president of the Westchester-Playa Neighborhood Council.

On Wednesday morning, city workers came out with large equipment for a major cleanup of the lot. Gerez said the sweep is only the first step.

Later in the day, crews installed new "No Overnight Parking" signs near the center. Additionally, residents want the city to install a parking gate at the front entrance so people, regardless if they are homeless or not, won't be able to park their cars overnight.

In addition to the limited reopening, the city added more staff and moved some classes to another location. While a guard was roaming the area around the nearby municipal building, seniors want security patrolling the center too.

"We all want the same and are entitled to that same safety," said Gerez.

For Theodore and her bingo friends, they just want to feel comfortable again.

"They'd come and entertain us," said Theodore said. "And it was just a lot of fun. We'd get together and [there's] camaraderie."