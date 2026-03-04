Watch CBS News
Local News

Pursuit with grand theft auto suspect in Reseda ends in rollover crash

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

Los Angeles Police Department officers were in pursuit of a grand theft auto suspect in Reseda on Wednesday night when the driver crashed and rolled over. 

The chase began when the suspect allegedly pulled someone from their vehicle, a Kia Soul, and fled from the area. Police say that they were in pursuit of the suspect for no more than a minute when the crash happened near the intersection of Corbin Avenue and Friar Street at around 9:20 p.m. 

The suspect, who hasn't yet been identified, was arrested at the scene. 

Police called an ambulance for the suspect, who they said was complaining of pain from injuries suffered in the crash. 

No other vehicles were involved in the collision and no other injuries were reported by authorities. 

It's unclear exactly what caused the vehicle to crash and overturn. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue