Pursuit with grand theft auto suspect in Reseda ends in rollover crash

Los Angeles Police Department officers were in pursuit of a grand theft auto suspect in Reseda on Wednesday night when the driver crashed and rolled over.

The chase began when the suspect allegedly pulled someone from their vehicle, a Kia Soul, and fled from the area. Police say that they were in pursuit of the suspect for no more than a minute when the crash happened near the intersection of Corbin Avenue and Friar Street at around 9:20 p.m.

The suspect, who hasn't yet been identified, was arrested at the scene.

Police called an ambulance for the suspect, who they said was complaining of pain from injuries suffered in the crash.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision and no other injuries were reported by authorities.

It's unclear exactly what caused the vehicle to crash and overturn.