LAPD officers arrest 4 for series of catalytic converter thefts after pursuit

Los Angeles police arrested four people in connection with a series of alleged catalytic converter thefts, according to a news release shared this week.

The arrests happened Tuesday, Aug. 11, at around 2:50 a.m., when LAPD officers said that they were called to the 7400 block of Hesperia Avenue for three suspects who were removing a catalytic converter from a Toyota Tundra parked in the area, a news release shared on social media said.

"While responding to the radio call, a ... patrol unit located a vehicle with a stolen license plate attached, and attempted a traffic stop of the vehicle," the release said. "The driver of the vehicle, a black Mercedes-Benz C-300, failed to yield, resulting in a vehicle pursuit."

LAPD officers said that the pursuit was eventually taken over by California Highway Patrol officers, who arrested all four suspects inside the vehicle when it finally came to an end in the 500 block of S. Eastman Avenue.

"A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of ski masks, burglary tools and eight catalytic converters that had been cut," the release said.

Investigators identified the suspects as Mario Gonzalez, 22, Bryan Canul, 23, and Michael Pedraja, 23, all of Los Angeles, and a 17-year-old boy who was not identified due to his age.

All of the adults were booked for grand theft and held without bail.

Police asked anyone who knows more to contact Detective Barone at 818-832-0633.