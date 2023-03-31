Rescued sea lion pup 'King' released back into the wild at Cabrillo Beach
A rescued sea lion pup named 'King' was released at Cabrillo Beach along with three of his friends on Friday, March 31.
King was rescued by the Marine Mammal Care Center after he was found in the kitchen of the King Harbor Yacht in Redondo Beach.
Thanks to an enormous amount of donations, King was able to gain over three times his original weight.
King is one of several hundred animals rescued each year by the non-profit hospital for marine mammals that strand themselves on the 70-plus miles of beaches from Malibu to Seal Beach due to illness, injury and malnutrition.
If you ever find a distressed marine animal, call the MMCC hotline at 1-800-39-WHALE.
