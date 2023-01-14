Watch CBS News
Reports of potholes skyrocket after recent rain

By KCAL-News Staff

Heavy rain brings dramatic increase in report of potholes across Southland
After a series of drenching storms hit California over recent weeks, with more on the way, city workers are busy working to repair a seemingly record number of reported potholes plaguing drivers all the Southland.

According to the Los Angeles Department of Public Works, there were more than 1,500 calls regarding potholes on city streets over the last week alone, creating a backlog of work for crews with more storms looming. 

"We get a lot of potholes here, especially around here, between San Pedro and all the way down to 110, under the freeway, under the bridge," said Arturo Bautista, a South Los Angeles residents. 

He's just one of the many Angelenos to have their daily lives affected by the series of potholes, which were already a common issue on city streets before the onset of rainstorms. 

Public works crews say that the problem traditionally sees an influx after any period of rain, as the precipitation saturates the ground and causes the asphalt to break up. 

As of Friday morning, they say that 700 of those 1,500 calls have been repaired. 

