Husband of Nancy Pelosi arrested on suspicion of DUI

Paul Pelosi, the husband of Nancy Pelosi, was arrested this weekend on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Napa County Criminal Justice Network/

Booking records for Napa County indicated that Mr. Pelosi was arrested at 11:44 p.m. Saturday. His bail was set at $5,000.



PELOSI, PAUL

White, Male, 6'2", 200 lbs, Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

DOB: 04/15/1940, 82 05/28/2022

11:44 PM Booking 01: 23152(a)VC : M, 23152(b)VC : M - Bail: $5,000.00

TMZ.com was the first outlet to report on the arrest. Other outlets have since reported on the arrest.

Drew Hammill, the Speaker's deputy chief of staff, told the HuffPost, "[t]he Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast."

CBS was working to independently confirm and verify details related to the arrest.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available. Check back for updates.