Report: McDonald's set to phase out self-serve soft drink stations

Iconic fast food chain McDonald's has reported that they are set to phase out soda fountain machines at restaurants across the nation, according to a report from Business Insider.

Soda fountain with drink cup visible at McDonald's restaurant in Lafayette, California, March 14, 2022. Photo courtesy Sftm. (Photo by Gado/Getty Images) Gado

"McDonald's will be transitioning away from self-serve beverage stations in dining rooms across the U.S. by 2032," said a statement obtained by Insider. "This change is intended to create a consistent experience for both customers and crew across all ordering points, whether that's McDelivery, the app, kiosk, drive-thru or restaurant."

But why?

The company says that the change comes as a result of customers more frequently opting to order their food online or in the drive-thru, rather than dining in store on the heels of the coronavirus pandemic.

One remodeled location in Orange has already removed their beverage station, requiring customers to ask for refills at the counter.

Franchise owners say that getting rid of the soda machines minimizes human contact and puts an emphasis on the company's focus of creating a "relaxed dine-in experience," according to the State Journal-Register, who interviewed several franchisees about the change.

They also say that the "crew-pour" system, adds to the convenience of dining at McDonald's.