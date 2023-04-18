Remains of US Army Sgt. killed in Kentucky helicopter crash return to LA

It was a tear-filled return home for the family members of U.S. Army Sgt. Isaac John Gayo after they received his flag-covered casket at LAX on Monday afternoon.

"I can feel him, his love for me," said Gayo's girlfriend Carla. "I don't know how to move forward without him because we had a lot of plans ahead."

The 27-year-old was one of nine soldiers killed in Kentucky when two Blackhawk helicopters collided in the air during a training exercise. Hundreds of people lined the streets and freeways of Los Angeles to honor the fallen soldier as his procession passed through the heart and soul of the city.

"I'm very sympathetic for their loss," said U.S. Airforce veteran Augie Anderson, a member of a Gold Star Family.

The Gold Star has been described as the honor no one wants to receive, as to obtain the tribute an immediate family member must die in the line of duty. Anderson's brother was killed in Vietnam.

"It's hard to explain it unless you've gone through it," Anderson said as he cried. "But, uh very difficult time for the family, I'm sure."

This guttural feeling, the knot in your stomach that never leaves, is why Anderson and his wife were waiting at Hollywood Hill's Forest Lawn Cemetery to provide any support Gayo's family needed as they brought their son home.

"My heart just breaks for this family and his parents," said military mother Robin Cessina.

Cessna's son also serves in the Army. As a fellow military mom, she said she's incredibly proud but terrified for our young servicemembers.

"We know this when they sign up, that it's a risk we take, and it's a risk," said Cessna. "I pray for every one of them every day."

During his time in the service, Gayo received the U.S. Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal and the Overseas Service Ribbon. A week before the fatal crash, his family learned he achieved his dream of being admitted into flight school.

"My dad dreamed to be a pilot and my dad didn't go through," said Gayo's sister Margaritta Gayo. "So, my brother continued my dad's dream."

Margaritta said her family was proud of the way he served with courage and integrity after moving to the country from the Philippines in 2012.

Before moving to the United States, Gayo studied computer engineering. When the Gayos arrived to America, his sister said he worked three jobs to support his family.