Relatives of North Hollywood crash victims mourn their loved ones

Strangers and loved ones lit candles and brought flowers to honor the three women killed and two others injured outside a North Hollywood Metro station after a suspected DUI driver allegedly crashed into them.

"It's tough, but we've got to be strong for her," brother Max Figueroa said. "We got to be strong for her."

Figueroa's sister, Sylvia Figueroa, was on the corner the night of the crash, helping one of the vendors who sold hot dogs.

"She was bleeding internally from her liver," Figueroa said. "They had to do emergency surgery."

His sister remains in critical condition, with broken ribs, a broken hand and a broken nose.

"She'd go over there," daughter Jasmine Pita said. "They'd give her some food because she's dealing with a lot of personal issues."

Pita said her mom didn't have a permanent place to stay. The mother of six had been through a lot in her 55 years but always taught her kids to stay strong.

"She's honestly one of the strongest people I know. She taught me to be strong," Pita said. "She's a very strong woman. She's a very kind woman."

The crash killed two street vendors, Maria Peck, 73 and Teodora Villalobos, 57, as well as a third woman.

"She never neglected to give someone food, never neglected to give a bottle of water," daughter Melissa Villalobos said. "I am grateful of that time that I had her for."

Pita expressed her condolences to the Peck and Villalobos families.

"I can't even imagine the pain their families are going through," she said. "I still have my mom, luckily, but they unfortunately don't have theirs."