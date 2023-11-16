Registered sex offender arrested on suspicion of taking videos up woman's dress at Spirit Halloween in Tustin

Police have arrested a registered sex offender who already has prior convictions after he allegedly took inappropriate videos of a woman at a Spirit Halloween store in Tustin in October.

Roland Moreno, 60, of Tustin. Tustin Police Department

Roland Moreno, 60, was arrested on Sunday in Fullerton, nearly a month after he was allegedly seen taking up-skirt videos of a woman at the store, located in the 13800 block of Red Hill Avenue on October 20, while she was shopping with her two children, a statement from Tustin Police Department said.

Though he fled the store before officers arrived, investigators say that he left his cell phone behind at the scene. They discovered additional videos "of a similar nature from various locations."

Moreno was arrested while attending some sort of event in Fullerton, police said.

They noted that Moreno has prior convictions for possession of child pornography and child annoyance.

Due to the nature of the crimes, police are asking anyone else who believes they have been victimized by Moreno to contact them at (714) 573-3250.