San Bernardino County high school water polo coach arrested for allegedly sleeping with minor

A San Bernardino County high school water polo coach was arrested for allegedly sleeping with a minor, according to police.

In a news release shared Wednesday, Redlands Police Department officers said that 21-year-old Luke Anthony Quintana was arrested on suspicion of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, sexual penetration with a foreign object and oral copulation with a minor. He was taken into custody after officers pulled him over in Redlands, the release said.

"The suspect had worked until recently as a water polo coach for the Redlands Unified School District," the Redlands PD release said. "The victim reported that she had initially met Quintana in October 2025 at a water polo match at Citrus Valley High School."

Police said that the 15-year-old victim reported communicating with Quintana through social media before they eventually met at an off-campus location in February 2026, "during which a sexual encounter occurred."

The victim reported the incident to police in March, at which point Special Victims Unit investigators began to probe the allegations. Police said that RUSD officials have been cooperative with their investigation.

Anyone who may know more was urged to contact Redlands PD Detective L. Shearer at lshearer@redlandspolice.org or by the department at 909-798-7659.