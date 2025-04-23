Redlands Unified School Board passes motion banning transgender athletes from girls' sports at heated meeting

The Redlands Unified School Board passed a motion banning transgender athletes from participating in girls' sports Tuesday night.

At the contentious meeting, the board voted 3-2 to pass the motion that bars transgender athletes from competing in girls' sports.

Hundreds of parents and community members waited outside the meeting waiting to get in and have a chance to address the board during the public comment portion. Many did speak in support and opposition of the motion and at times the meeting did get heated.

People supporting the motion said it's about fairness and protecting girls' sports, while those who oppose it said it's discrimination and illegal.

In response to the board's decision, a spokesperson for the district said it has a legal responsibility to follow state and federal laws, as well as Title XI regulations.

"Any future actions resulting from this resolution will be carefully evaluated to ensure they comply with legal standards and respect the rights of all students," the spokesperson said.

The passing of the motion does leave the school district susceptible to losing money in legal fees that would have otherwise gone to schools.

The Chino Valley Unified School District has also passed a similar measure. It's a topic that has garnered lawsuits across the country.

People who oppose the motion said they will continue to fight for transgender individuals on legal grounds.

At the meeting, the board also discussed, but did not vote on, a proposed policy that would only allow American flags on campuses as well as proposed changes on what books are approved. For year,s the district has had tense debates about allowing Pride flags to be hung at schools.

CBS News Los Angeles has reached out to the Redlands Unified School District for a comment following the approval of the motion.