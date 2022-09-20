Redlands police investigating series of residential burglaries

The Redlands Police Department is investigating a series of more than a dozen residential burglaries reported since the beginning of September.

In many of the incidents, the burglars forced entry through a rear sliding glass door and ransacked the home, stealing safes, cash, high-end purses, jewelry and other valuables, according to police.

Since early September, police report that burglaries have happened in the 1500 block of Ridge St.; the 1400 block of Edgehill Lane; the 12600 block of Valley View Lane; the 100 block of Campbell Avenue; the 1500 block of Crestview Road; the 300 block of East Sunset Drive North; the 1600 block of Camelot Drive; the 30400 block of Live Oak Canyon Road; the 1900 block of Mesa View Lane; the 1300 block of Drake Ridge Crest; the 1300 block of Knoll Road; the 1300 block of Elizabeth Street; and the 200 block of Orchid Court.

Investigators believe the burglaries may also be related to similar crimes in other nearby areas.

Redlands residents are also encouraged to participate in the department's "While You're Away" and "Vacation House Check" programs.

Neighbors can contact the Redlands Police Department at least one week before leaving for any extended period of time and arrange to check out a small tracking device that can be hidden on items of value that are particularly attractive to burglars.

The motion-sensitive device is activated once the resident leaves on vacation. Any movement of the device will set off a signal that sends a text to both the resident and the Police Department. Officers can then use tracking software with the device to quickly locate the stolen property and the thief.

The vacation house tracker device program will augment the Police Department's successful Vacation House Check program. Residents going away for an extended time can arrange with the Redlands Police Department for frequent vacation house checks by trained Citizen Volunteer Patrol members. Contact the Redlands Police Department at (909) 798-7681 or visit our website at www.redlandspolice.org.

The Police Department purchased the first devices with asset seizure funds, designated for non-General Fund purposes. There is no cost to participate in this program but in order to sustain the program, the Police Department is asking for voluntary donations to help offset the monthly service fee the department has to pay. In addition, the department is seeking donations to purchase additional devices. The cost of each device is $535 plus a $30 per month service fee.

Redlands Police ask residents to report any suspicious activity in their neighborhoods immediately by calling 911.



