Redlands man arrested for attempted murder after intentionally hitting victim with car

A Redlands man has been arrested for attempted murder after intentionally striking another person with his car on Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Alhambra Street at around 10:30 p.m. after receiving reports that a man had been hit by a car in the area, according to a statement from the Redlands Police Department.

They arrived to find a 20-year-old man on the ground and two cars in the parking lot that had both sustained damage in a collision.

Witnesses at the scene reported that the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Harman Singh, intentionally ran into the victim with his car, a 2017 Toyota Camry, as he was trying to dodge out of the way.

"The suspect repositioned his vehicle and accelerated toward him a second time, striking him again and pinning him against another vehicle," said the police statement.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for broken bones and an abrasion to his head.

Singh was arrested at the scene and is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at (909) 798-7681.