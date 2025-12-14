Redlands police investigating potential hate crime targeting Jewish family

Redlands police are investigating a potential hate crime targeting a Jewish family after someone allegedly shot at their home with an airsoft gun on Friday.

Officers were called to a home in the 1300 block of Magnolia Avenue at around 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 12, after learning of the incident, said a news release from the Redlands Police Department.

"As our friends in the Jewish community begin their celebration of Hanukkah, several tragic incidents have occurred across the globe, targeting people simply because of their faith," said the Redlands police statement. "Unfortunately, Redlands is not immune to these hateful acts, as a local family was targeted because of their festive home decorations celebrating Hanukkah."

Surveillance camera footage of the vehicle from which someone allegedly fired shots from an airsoft gun at a Redlands home last week. Cohen Family

Police say that the family had returned home on Friday when a car drove past their residence.

Rodgir Cohen, who lives at the home, said that the three suspects, a male and two females, drove by the house twice, shouting different things on each instance while he and his son were outside.

Redlands police say that the suspects then fired several shots towards the home.

"No shell casings were found, and home surveillance video showed no muzzle flash leading police to believe the weapon was an airsoft handgun," according to officers.

They believe that the family was targeted because of the Hanukkah-themed decorations outside of their home.

"Just as a reaction, people just, through ignorance and hate, respond with negativity and violence," Cohen said. "For random acts of hate crimes, it's scary to be in the midst of a victim and it's scary. ... What is California becoming?"

No injuries have been reported and no details have yet been provided on the suspects or the vehicle involved in the incident.

"While we are relieved that no injuries occurred, it is important to reaffirm our support of our community members, no matter their faith," said Redlands Mayor Mario Saucedo in a statement. "Violence and hatred have no place in Redlands."

Cohen had a final message to the people who allegedly targeted his home.

"Don't let political violence drive your actions," he said. "People in society need to learn to love one another and get along. Peace within America."

Police said that there would be additional patrols around places of worship throughout the city, falling in line with similar sentiment from other Southern California law enforcement departments in the wake of a shooting that left more than a dozen people dead in Australia during a Hanukkah celebration.

Anyone who knows more was urged to contact Redlands detectives at (909) 798-7681 Ext. 1.