Redlands City Council rejects proposal to fly Pride flag

The Pride flag will not be flying at Redlands City Hall during Pride Month, the city council voted Wednesday night.

The council rejected a proposed amendment to its flag display ordinance. It would have allowed the Pride flag to be flown at City Hall during Pride Month in June, alongside the other flags: the American flag, the California state flag, and the P-O-W flag.

The amendment was supported by Denise Davis, the city's first openly LGBTQ council member, who says she wants an even more inclusive flag policy that represents other marginalized communities too.

But some say the American flag should suffice because it stands for liberty and justice for all.

"It is so important that we demonstrate that we are a city of inclusivity," said one resident during public comment. "That our city recognizes that these people belong here."

Pride flags have been restricted in several other Southern California cities over the last year, including Huntington Beach and Temecula.