3.4-magnitude earthquake strikes near Redlands in San Bernardino County, USGS says

A 3.4-magnitude earthquake struck near Redlands in San Bernardino County on Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck around 9:36 a.m., approximately 4.3 miles southwest of Redlands, the USGS said.

According to the USGS interactive map, the earthquake could be felt in cities as far as Corona, Pomona, Beaumont, Crestline and Murrieta.

There are no reports of damage or injury from the quake.