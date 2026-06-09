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3.4-magnitude earthquake strikes near Redlands in San Bernardino County, USGS says

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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Chelsea Hylton

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A 3.4-magnitude earthquake struck near Redlands in San Bernardino County on Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck around 9:36 a.m., approximately 4.3 miles southwest of Redlands, the USGS said.

According to the USGS interactive map, the earthquake could be felt in cities as far as Corona, Pomona, Beaumont, Crestline and Murrieta. 

There are no reports of damage or injury from the quake. 

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