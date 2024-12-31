Red flag warning issued on New Year's Eve as wildfire danger increases in Southern California

Dry weather conditions and gusty Santa Ana winds will increase wildlife danger on New Year's Eve in parts of Southern California.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties starting at noon on Tuesday until 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The dry weather conditions and gusty Santa Ana winds have increased the wildfire danger in parts of Southern California. KCAL News

CBS Los Angeles Meteorologist Amber Lee said temperatures on New Year's Day will be slightly above average in the 60s and 70s. The first two days of 2025 will be warm and sunny.

Northeast winds will be between 15 and 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, the NWS said. Winds will peak Tuesday through Wednesday and will remain until Thursday. The lack of rain and low humidity levels causes dry vegetation making areas more susceptible to wildfires.

Weather officials urge people to avoid using fireworks, and sparklers, or creating sparks during their holiday celebrations.

Earlier this month, strong Santa Ana Winds helped spread embers during the Franklin Fire that scorched over 4,000 acres in the Malibu Canyon.

During the peak of the blaze, thousands of residents were under evacuation orders, and nearby schools were closed. After several days, firefighters managed to fully contain the fire that damaged dozens of structures.