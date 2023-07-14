Reche Fire in Moreno Valley burns 185 acres

A fire burning in Moreno Valley in the early morning hours was reported to be around 5 acres and grew to 185 acres by the afternoon..

The blaze erupted in a canyon north of Moreno Valley around 1 a.m. Friday near the 9400 block of Reche Canyon Road.

By 2 p.m., CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department reported that the fire grew to 50 acres, spreading at a moderate to rapid rate, and a short time later was reported to be at 160 acres.

The area where the blaze started is lightly populated, with both single-family dwellings and mobile homes. However, the brusher was pointed in the direction of a larger community bordering the Badlands.

Riverside Fire said multiple engine and hand crews from the county, Idyllwild Fire Protection District and Cal Fire-San Bernardino County were sent to battle the blaze.

Four CAL FIRE air tankers and two water-dropping helicopters were making runs on the flames, but as of 2:40 p.m., no containment lines had been established, and the forward rate had not been stopped.

At 3:50 p.m. CAL FIRE issued an evacuation order South of Reche Canyon Road, West of Locust/Trust, North of Alta Vista and East of Reche Vista Drive/ Perris Blvd.

Evacuation Warning: North of Ironwood, East of Perris Blvd, South of Alta Vista, West of Moreno Beach.

This is a developing story.

#RecheFire [UPDATE] The fire is 160 acres. pic.twitter.com/tHIBAveBbY — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) July 14, 2023