Construction crews break ground on rebuilding first home in Altadena since Eaton Fire

Construction crews broke ground in Altadena on Monday morning to start the process of rebuilding the first home since the Eaton Fire.

Almost four months ago, Margot Sheuber lost her home during a deadly Santa Ana wind event. The lot where her home used to be was cleared of fire debris by the Army Corps of Engineers and now crews are going to start rebuilding her home.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger joined Steuber to cut a red ribbon signaling the beginning of the rebuilding process.

"For me, this is exciting, but by no means does it mean our work is over; if anything, it means we are going to have to work harder to make sure we provide the support of people," Barger said.

Sheuber, who is originally from Germany, said she has lived in LA for 30 years and has built her life in Altadena. She said she's optimistic that her community will be able to rebuild and move forward.

She has teamed up with licensed architects to design her new home and is going for a modern design. She sees this as an opportunity to reinvent herself.

"From looking to the past and to what I lost and start looking into the future," Sheuber said. "Today is the first day of my new life."

Barger said it took Sheuber about 56 days to get her rebuilding permit from the start of the fire and she is committed to continuing to expedite the process for others. She explained her office is carefully tracking the permitting process to ensure residents are not facing setbacks.

Sheuber said she's been given a timeline that will hopefully allow her to move into her newly built home in January. She encourages other homeowners to attend public meetings, ask questions and look into loans.

"Try to put your boxing gloves on with your insurance to get as much money out of this," Sheuber said.