Palisades Fire destroys teen's home and library, inspiring nonprofit book giveaway

After 14-year-old Rohan Mukhopadhyay lost his home and home library during the Palisades Fire, he started the nonprofit "Reading Among Ruins," giving away free books to schools, kids and teens who were also impacted.

Mukhopadhyay has turned his garage into his office. There, he stores and catalogs his inventory, generously donated by people who hear about his mission.

"It's important to know what books we have so when people request books, we can see if we already have them or need to buy them," Mukhopadhyay said.

Just weeks after the Palisades Fire destroyed all of his beloved books, he turned his pain into purpose.

"It made me heartbroken, and it made me wonder how other people felt, too," Mukhopadhyay said. "I decided to start reading among ruins to help people build their libraries."

One year later, he's still at it. Mukhopadhyay said he's given away nearly 3,000 books so far, replenishing school libraries in Altadena and the Pacific Palisades.

"How strong someone else can be and see other people come in and go through the same experience he did and give away something he probably lost in the fire," said Palisades Fire survivor Piper Green.

Father, Jon Brown, said more people should take a page out of Mukhopadhyay's book.

"Not only my hero, but he's also making us look bad," Brown said. "Starting up a nonprofit in middle school. What was I doing in middle school in my 20s?"

Mukhopadhyay said he's bound to his nonprofit long term and he's ready to write a new chapter.

"I'm still dedicated because there's still a need I can fulfill," Mukhopadhyay said. "I know because I still want more books, so I'm sure other people do too."