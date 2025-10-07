Ravens agree to send pass rusher Odafe Oweh to the Chargers for safety Alohi Gilman

The Baltimore Ravens agreed to trade edge rusher Odafe Oweh to the Los Angeles Chargers for safety Alohi Gilman on Tuesday.

The teams said the move was pending physicals. Baltimore also receives a fifth-round pick in next year's draft, with a 2027 seventh-rounder going to Los Angeles.

Oweh is in the final year of his rookie contract, and after producing a career-high 10 sacks last season, he has none through five games in 2025. Even with Baltimore's defense decimated by injuries, he played only 26 snaps in Sunday's 44-10 loss to Houston. Mike Green, a rookie in a similar role, played 42.

Still, the former first-round pick gives the Chargers another pass rusher to add to a defense that is tied for fifth in the league in sacks.

As poor as Baltimore's pass rush has been, the secondary might be in more trouble. Safety Kyle Hamilton and cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Chidobe Awuzie missed last weekend's game with injuries, and safety Ar'Darius Washington tore an Achilles tendon in the offseason. That left the Ravens starting three rookies — two of whom were undrafted — against Houston.

On Tuesday, the Ravens signed safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to their practice squad and added Gilman, who has been a regular starter for the Chargers for the past two-plus seasons and is in his sixth overall.