Rash of violence in Santa Monica is a cause for concern by city officials

A rash of violence in Santa Monica has been a cause for concern by city officials who worry about what they say has become a troubling trend.

Santa Monica Mayor Phil Brock last week asked for emergency funding to supplement police throughout the summer amid a rash of crime. But he said he didn't get the help he was seeking.

"The City Council proposed a study," said Brock. "Honestly, as a public official, I am sick and tired of studies. I see it on my streets. I see what's happening in my parks, in my sidewalks, that's the study. Take action."

Brock's call for assistance comes amid a series of attacks in or around the beach.

On Saturday afternoon, a brawl broke out near Tower 14 on the beach with one person stabbed, while another suffered an ankle injury. Five men were arrested on charges ranging from assault to battery to sexual battery. Also, on Saturday, there was a violent incident across from City Hall, according to Brock.

In addition, a few days ago, a registered sex offender was arrested for allegedly attacking three women on the beach. Last month, there was an attempted sexual assault of a woman on a bike path, and two tourists were stabbed in one of the parking garages near Third Street Promenade last month as well.

Brock said he is also seeking assistance from Gov. Newsom and the State Legislature as he said the problem isn't isolated to Santa Monica.