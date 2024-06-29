2 hospitalized, 5 arrested during fight turned stabbing at Santa Monica Pier

Two people was injured and five others were arrested during a fight near the Santa Monica Pier on Saturday.

The incident was reported a little after 2:20 p.m., when officers were dispatched after receiving reports of multiple people fighting at Lifeguard Tower 14, north of the Pier, according to a statement from Santa Monica Police Department officials.

"It was reported that one of the people involved in the fight was stabbed," police said.

A SMPD drone was the first unit to arrive on scene, confirming to ground officers that there was an active fight in the area.

Officers arrived and broke up the altercation before locating one male suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound, the SMPD statement said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, along with another victim who suffered a possible broken ankle, police said.

"Five subjects, all males, were arrested," the statement said. Three were booked for assault with a deadly weapon, one for battery and another for sexual battery.

As the investigation into the incident continues, police ask anyone who witnessed the fight or moments leading up to it to contact detectives at (310) 458-8491.