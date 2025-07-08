Watch CBS News
Local News

13-year-old boy arrested in connection with Rancho Fire in Laguna Beach which forced evacuations

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A day after the Rancho Fire in Laguna Beach prompted evacuations, police have arrested a 13-year-old boy for allegedly starting it Tuesday.

Members from the Laguna Beach police and fire department responded to a vegetation fire near Morningside Drive and Rancho Laguna Road shortly after 2 p.m. and quickly issued evacuations to nearby homes.

Firefighters used helicopters and retardant-dropping planes, which helped stop forward progress. No injuries were reported from the fire.

The Laguna Beach Police Department said multiple witnesses reported seeing a juvenile in the area who was possibly involved in setting off fireworks, which then sparked the fire. Police rangers located and detained two juveniles for questioning, but later determined they were witnesses and not potential suspects.

Police obtained video evidence, which they claim shows a juvenile suspect lighting a firework and fleeing the scene. They identified a 13-year-old boy as the person who allegedly set off the fireworks.

The teen was taken into custody for felony reckless burning of forest land. He was processed at the Laguna Beach Police Department and released to his parents.

The case is being submitted to the Orange County District Attorney's Office for review. 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.