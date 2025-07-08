13-year-old boy arrested in connection with Rancho Fire in Laguna Beach which forced evacuations

A day after the Rancho Fire in Laguna Beach prompted evacuations, police have arrested a 13-year-old boy for allegedly starting it Tuesday.

Members from the Laguna Beach police and fire department responded to a vegetation fire near Morningside Drive and Rancho Laguna Road shortly after 2 p.m. and quickly issued evacuations to nearby homes.

Firefighters used helicopters and retardant-dropping planes, which helped stop forward progress. No injuries were reported from the fire.

The Laguna Beach Police Department said multiple witnesses reported seeing a juvenile in the area who was possibly involved in setting off fireworks, which then sparked the fire. Police rangers located and detained two juveniles for questioning, but later determined they were witnesses and not potential suspects.

Police obtained video evidence, which they claim shows a juvenile suspect lighting a firework and fleeing the scene. They identified a 13-year-old boy as the person who allegedly set off the fireworks.

The teen was taken into custody for felony reckless burning of forest land. He was processed at the Laguna Beach Police Department and released to his parents.

The case is being submitted to the Orange County District Attorney's Office for review.