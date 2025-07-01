Rancho Cucamonga teen riding e-bike hospitalized following crash with pickup truck

A teenager riding an electric bike was hospitalized on Monday after crashing into a pickup truck at a Rancho Cucamonga intersection, police said.

It happened just after 2 p.m. on Haven Avenue near 19th Street, according to a news release from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department.

Police say that the teen was riding an "unauthorized electric motorcycle" westbound on 19th Street at the same time that the pickup truck was approaching the intersection.

The driver saw the rider and attempted to stop to avoid them, police said.

"However, the juvenile rider was unable to stop and collided into the truck," the RCPD release said. "The collision ejected the juvenile rider over the truck into the street. ... Witnesses indicated the juvenile failed to stop for the red light."

The teen was taken to a nearby hospital for several injuries, police said. The truck driver did not sustain any injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who knows more is urged to contact detectives at (909) 477-2800.