Rancho Cucamonga police warn homeowners after finding hidden cameras in multiple yards

Rancho Cucamonga police have issued a warning to residents after multiple hidden cameras were discovered near homes in recent weeks.

Neighbors are now on the lookout, checking behind bushes and trees as they try to keep an eye on their properties.

"We try to be safe," said Nickolas Bufalino. "We look out for our neighbors."

Bufalino is one of many who are on high alert after police received reports that camouflaged cameras were found in northwestern Rancho Cucamonga on two separate occasions in the past two weeks.

"There's a lot of bad elements out there, everywhere, and even though they may not be in your immediate neighborhood, they come in from wherever," Bufalino said. "We have to just be vigilant about everything."

Police say the tactic is commonly linked to residential burglary crews, who scout a property and hide the camera so they can see driveways and doors. They watch residents' habits and pick a good time to strike.

Residents are urged to keep an eye out for small devices like cell phones or cameras with batteries attached that are typically wrapped in tape or leaves and hidden under bushes, behind trees or near fences.

Linda Williams and her husband Larry have lived in Rancho Cucamonga for the last four decades, and say they've been burglarized twice.

"Well, it's a terrible feeling knowing somebody's been in your home," she said. "That's not right, people willing to do that — take advantage of people."

Police say that so far there haven't been any arrests connected to the previous two cameras that were found, but they have launched investigations into each incident.