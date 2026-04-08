Detectives share sketches as search for Rancho Cucamonga cold case homicide suspects continues

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies have shared a trio of sketches as they continue searching for the suspects in a homicide that left 36-year-old Eliseo Salas dead in 2007.

Deputies were originally called to the area near London Avenue and Jersey Boulevard in Rancho Cucamonga back on July 15, 2007, after learning of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found that Salas had been shot at a large house party.

Salas was pronounced dead at the scene, and in the years since, investigators have been unable to track down his killers.

Three sketches of suspects wanted in connection with a 2007 cold case homicide investigation in Rancho Cucamonga. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

"Based on newly obtained evidence, investigators from Specialized Investigations Division - Homicide Detail reopened the investigation and are seeking additional witnesses," a news release from SBSD said.

The three sketches, which show an artist's representation of the suspects based on witness information, depict three different men. There was no other information provided on the suspects or motive in the incident.

Anyone who believes they may know more was urged to contact SBSD at (909) 890-4904.