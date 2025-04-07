Los Angeles Rams unveil plans for state-of-the-art headquarters and training facility in Woodland Hills

The Los Angeles Rams on Monday unveiled their plans for "Rams Village," a sprawling development that would include their team headquarters, training facility and event venues.

The 100-acre project, which would be built in the Warner Center neighborhood in Woodland Hills, would also include parklands and open space, office uses and indoor entertainment venues, according to the Kroenke Organization, owned by billionaire businessman and Rams owner Stan Kroenke.

"As we embark on our 10th season back in Los Angeles, we remain committed to helping shape the future of this great city," said a statement from Kroenke. "Rams Village at Warner Center will continue to transform Woodland Hills by providing a vibrant gathering place for the community through publicly accessible open spaces, new entertainment venues, a retail village, and residential offerings."

A map of the proposed Rams Village in Warner Center. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Times reports that the entire project could take up to 10 years complete and could cost up to $10 billion.

The team's training facility would feature two full-sized grass fields, which are already in place. The proposal calls for an additional 150,000 square foot indoor practice field that would seat up to 2,500 spectators. Currently, the land suggested for that new field houses the team's temporary practice facility, which opened in August 2024.

Two indoor performance venues would sit adjacent to the Rams headquarters. One would offer 5,000 seats, while the other would have about half that total. Company officials say that the venues would bring a vast array of new entertainment options to the heart of the San Fernando Valley.

"Los Angeles is extremely proud to have the Rams announce their new home in the Valley along with new major plans and commitments that will benefit not only the San Fernando Valley, but our entire city," said a statement from LA Mayor Karen Bass.

She said that the project would be transformative for the area as it brought new jobs, housing and entertainment to the area.