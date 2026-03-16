Rams sign special-teams ace LB Grant Stuard in their continuing overhaul of an underperforming group

The Los Angeles Rams have signed linebacker and special-teams standout Grant Stuard in their latest move to overhaul a unit that struggled badly last season.

The Rams formalized their two-year deal Monday with Stuard, who served as a captain of the Detroit Lions last season.

Stuard was the final pick in the 2021 draft by Tampa Bay after a college career at the University of Houston. He spent one year with the Buccaneers and three more with Indianapolis before joining the Lions.

Stuard has only played significant snaps on defense during one of his five NFL seasons, but he has been an ace on special teams since entering the league. He played 79% of the Lions' special teams snaps last season and even returned three kickoffs.

The Rams are overhauling their entire special teams operation after a season full of struggles that badly hampered an otherwise strong season, which ended in the NFC championship game. Sean McVay even fired coordinator Chase Blackburn last December in the first significant in-season staff change of his career.

Los Angeles' new special teams coordinator is Bubba Ventrone, who coached Stuard with the Colts in 2022 before going on to a successful three-year stint with Cleveland.

The Rams also signed veteran long snapper Joe Cardona last week, bringing the two-time Super Bowl champion back to his native Southern California after a decade in New England followed by one season with Miami.

Los Angeles' special teams problems late in the season were largely centered around missed blocking assignments and missed tackles, along with a disastrous muffed punt by Xavier Smith in the NFC title game in Seattle.

That's why the Rams are keeping promising kicker Harrison Mevis, who missed only one of his 67 combined attempts on field goals and extra points after replacing Joshua Karty at midseason. Punter Ethan Evans is also expected to return.