Rams star Myles Garrett will have knee surgery, expected to miss at least 4 games, AP source says

Myles Garrett is expected to miss at least four games because of a knee injury that requires arthroscopic surgery, a person with knowledge of the Los Angeles Rams star edge rusher's status told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The person, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team didn't announce the severity of the injury, said the Rams will place Garrett on injured reserve. The two-time AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year was ineffective in the Rams' 27-7 loss to San Francisco in Australia on Thursday night.

"This was the worst version of myself that I've put out there, and I've got to be better," Garrett said after recording no tackles in a game for just the fourth time in his career. "I've got to find a way to recover and get back to the player I know I can be and I've shown that I've been before."

Garrett, who played 62% of the snaps in the season opener, will be eligible to return in Week 6.

"I wasn't the player that I wanted to be, and I feel like I wasn't the player I've been before when I've stepped onto that field," Garrett said. "I've got to do what I can to get back to that."

The Rams sent edge rusher Jared Verse and three draft picks, including a first-rounder in 2027, to Cleveland to get Garrett in the summer. Three-time AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald then returned from a two-year absence to rejoin the Rams, but he didn't play in the season opener.

Garrett missed a lot of practice time in training camp because of his knee, but the nature of his injury wasn't known. Coach Sean McVay said Garrett had swelling in his knee. It's uncertain how Garrett injured his knee, if it occured during a specific instance or accumulation of wear and tear.

Garrett played all 17 games three times in his last five seasons with the Browns and played 16 games in the other two seasons.

The Ringer first reported Garrett's status.

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