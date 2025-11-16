Rams have 4 interceptions, Seahawks miss long field goal on final play in Los Angeles' 21-19 win

Kamren Kinchens had two of the Rams' four interceptions, Matthew Stafford threw two touchdown passes and Los Angeles hung on to beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-19 Sunday for its fifth consecutive victory.

Jason Myers was short on a 61-yard field goal attempt as time expired, allowing the Rams (8-2) to survive the Seahawks' furious late rally.

Seattle's defense got a quick stop after Kenneth Walker III dived in for the Seahawks' first touchdown with 2:23 to play.

Ethan Evans' superb punt went out of bounds at the Seattle 1 with 1:41 left, but Sam Darnold shook off his rough afternoon and got the Seahawks to midfield. Rashid Shaheed made a catch at the Los Angeles 43 before calling a timeout with 1 second on the clock.

Myers made four earlier field goals, but came up well short on the final kick, which would have matched his career long.

Davante Adams had his 10th touchdown catch and Kyren Williams rushed for 91 yards and a score for the Rams, who made up for an inconsistent offensive performance by forcing Darnold into his first four-interception game since 2019.

Kinchens equaled his two-interception performance in the Rams' overtime win at Seattle last season, while Cobie Durant and Darious Williams also had picks in the second half.

Darnold passed for 279 yards for the Seahawks (7-3), whose remarkable 10-game road winning streak ended.

Injuries

Seahawks: LB Tyrice Knight didn't return after being evaluated for a concussion incurred during kickoff coverage from putting a hard hit on the Rams' Xavier Smith, who also didn't return with a concussion.

Rams: Do-everything S Quentin Lake was ruled out shortly after halftime with an elbow injury. ... TE Tyler Higbee hurt an ankle in the second half.

Up next

Seahawks: At Titans on Nov. 23.

Rams: Host Buccaneers on Nov. 23.