Rally in DTLA marks two years since Ukraine invasion

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

Thousands of people rallied Saturday in downtown Los Angeles to commemorate the two-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

The rally, held outside city hall, saw Americans and Russians together in solidarity with Ukraine. Amid chants of "Stand with Ukraine," demonstrators waved banners and carried signs, urging for continued assistance to the nation in its ongoing struggle.

"We need to remind people it's happening because people tend to forget," said Olskandar Kryshchnko, a Ukraine supporter. 

Many voiced the importance of remembering the gravity of the situation and the need for sustained international backing. Rally-goers emphasized the significance of global unity in confronting acts of war. 

First published on February 24, 2024 / 6:41 PM PST

