Rally in Beverly Hills to mark 100 days of captivity for families of Hamas hostages

Rally in Beverly Hills to mark 100 days since hundreds of civilian hostages were taken by Hamas

A massive rally will be held Sunday in Beverly Hills, marking 100 days since hundreds were taken hostage by Hamas militants who stormed across the border from Gaza, triggering the latest war between Israel and Hamas.

The rally to mark the grim milestone begins at noon at Beverly Gardens Park, with keynote addresses at 1 p.m. According to a news release, the event is led by the Bring Them Home Now US / US Forum for Israel, with the support of many other Los Angeles-based organizations.

To date, 132 hostages remain in captivity, after dozens were released during a weeklong November cease-fire, and a number of others were confirmed dead, according to the Associated Press. AP reports that the Red Cross hasn't been permitted to see them, and almost nothing is known about their conditions.

Families of loved ones still held in captivity hope to share their personal stories during the rally to place pressure on leaders worldwide to bring an end to this conflict to get all hostages released.