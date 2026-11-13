Watch CBS News
Local News

First storm in series arrives in Southern California bringing thunder and lightning to some communities

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

The first rainstorm in a series of storms arrived in Southern California on Friday and it has already brought thunder and lightning in some communities.

The National Weather Service says this is just the beginning of three different storms that forecasters are projecting will make their way to the region.

The first system will continue through Friday morning before tapering off and the second system will arrive later during the evening hours.

During the overnight hours, parts of Los Angeles, Orange and Ventura counties experienced periods of heavy rainfall. Overall, rainfall totals for this system are expected to be around .25 inches. Some communities on the mountain slopes will likely see more.

A flood advisory will be in effect for parts of Ventura County until 7:15 a.m. on Friday. Weather officials are warning residents about the possibility of flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

The second storm will arrive sometime during the evening hours on Friday and will continue through Saturday morning. Rainfall totals through Saturday morning will range between .25 and .75 inches for most areas. There is still a chance of isolated totals reaching up to an inch.

By Saturday afternoon, the system will move to the east and conditions will dry out.

Weather officials say that beginning Sunday night, a third system is projected to make an appearance. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue