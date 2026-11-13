First storm in series arrives in Southern California bringing thunder and lightning to some communities

The first rainstorm in a series of storms arrived in Southern California on Friday and it has already brought thunder and lightning in some communities.

The National Weather Service says this is just the beginning of three different storms that forecasters are projecting will make their way to the region.

The first system will continue through Friday morning before tapering off and the second system will arrive later during the evening hours.

During the overnight hours, parts of Los Angeles, Orange and Ventura counties experienced periods of heavy rainfall. Overall, rainfall totals for this system are expected to be around .25 inches. Some communities on the mountain slopes will likely see more.

A flood advisory will be in effect for parts of Ventura County until 7:15 a.m. on Friday. Weather officials are warning residents about the possibility of flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

The second storm will arrive sometime during the evening hours on Friday and will continue through Saturday morning. Rainfall totals through Saturday morning will range between .25 and .75 inches for most areas. There is still a chance of isolated totals reaching up to an inch.

By Saturday afternoon, the system will move to the east and conditions will dry out.

Weather officials say that beginning Sunday night, a third system is projected to make an appearance.