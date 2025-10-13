Watch CBS News
Local News

Early-season rainstorm heading to Southern California prompts flood watch

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

An early-season storm is heading to Southern California, bringing the possibility of heavy rainfall and flooding on Tuesday.

The storm is developing in the Pacific Northwest and will make its way south by early Tuesday morning, but the National Weather Service says, "light to moderate pre-frontal rain could start over the Southland as early as this evening."

Ahead of the upcoming weather event, KCAL News has issued a Next Weather Alert for much of Southern California on Tuesday and Wednesday. Meteorologists say widespread rain, wind and cooler temperatures could affect the region.  

The NWS has issued a flood watch and a flash flood watch through Tuesday afternoon for "areas in and nearby the recent burn scars of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and Los Angeles Counties." Forecasters predict that rainfall rates will generally range between .25 to .50 inches per hour.

The highest pockets of rain in Ventura County will be between 1 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesday and in LA County between 5 a.m. and 3 p.m.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue