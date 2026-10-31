Rain doesn't drown out the Halloween spirit at West Hollywood Carnaval

The rain didn't drown out the Halloween spirit in West Hollywood Saturday night, as thousands of people came out to celebrate Halloween Carnaval.

From the creepy to the creative, Halloween in WeHo is a show of its own, and businesses were ready for the crowds.

"West Hollywood turns into like Vegas extreme. It's truly like one of the biggest Halloween events in the world," said Rachel Sabol, manager of Mic Drop Karaoke.

Thousands of people packed Santa Monica Boulevard to enjoy the festivities and show off their creativity with their costumes.

The rain doesn't keep the crowds or creativity away from the West Hollywood Carnaval. CBS LA

But Mother Nature had a few tricks up her sleeve, and not everyone was feeling the Halloween spirit.

"I'm from New York, so I'm used to it. But I'm visiting here, expecting sunshine and nice weather, and it's not that right now," said a Carnaval goer.

To help people dodge the raindrops, tents lined the street. People were also going into the bars to stay dry.

To keep revelers safe, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies and unarmed security ambassadors are out in full force to ensure a safe and fun time.

Carnaval runs until 11 p.m. on Saturday, and city leaders encouraged people to use rideshare or public transit to avoid the lengthy list of road closures.