Railroad Fire leads to mandatory evacuations for businesses in Canyon Country

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Firefighters were battling a brush fire in Canyon Country that lead to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department issuing mandatory evacuations for businesses in the area. 

The railroad fire broke out around 3 p.m. Thursday. By 3:20 p.m. it had grown to 20 acres. It is 10% contained. 

Mandatory evacuations are in order for businesses on Soledad Canyon Road between Bouquet Canyon Road and Commuter Way, and south of Commuter Way to Magic Mountain Parkway. 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station tweeted that deputies were closing Soledad Canyon Road in both directions between Bouquet Canyon Road and Commuter Way as a precaution during the Railroad Fire. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on August 4, 2022 / 3:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

