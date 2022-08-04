Railroad Fire leads to mandatory evacuations for businesses in Canyon Country

Firefighters were battling a brush fire in Canyon Country that lead to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department issuing mandatory evacuations for businesses in the area.

The railroad fire broke out around 3 p.m. Thursday. By 3:20 p.m. it had grown to 20 acres. It is 10% contained.

Mandatory evacuations are in order for businesses on Soledad Canyon Road between Bouquet Canyon Road and Commuter Way, and south of Commuter Way to Magic Mountain Parkway.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station tweeted that deputies were closing Soledad Canyon Road in both directions between Bouquet Canyon Road and Commuter Way as a precaution during the Railroad Fire.

A brush fire has been reported along Soledad Canyon Road & Commuter Way in Canyon Country. As a precaution, deputies are closing Soledad Canyon Road in both directions, between Bouquet Canyon Road & Commuter Way. Please continue to monitor this post for incoming updates. pic.twitter.com/Zv9sVmg2yD — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) August 4, 2022

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)