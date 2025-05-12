Watch CBS News
Local News

Pursuit with armed carjacking suspect ends with rollover crash in Carson

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Pursuit with armed carjacking suspect ends with rollover crash in Carson
Pursuit with armed carjacking suspect ends with rollover crash in Carson 01:01

A pursuit with an alleged armed carjacking suspect came to a violent end in Carson on Monday afternoon when the suspect rolled their vehicle over during a crash. 

It happened on Broadway near Main Street at around 4:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

At some points during the chase, deputies said the suspect was driving on the sidewalk and intentionally collided with one patrol vehicle. 

While fleeing from pursuit deputies, the suspect's vehicle crashed and overturned into the middle of the road, leading to their arrest. 

Though their exact charges are not immediately known, LASD says that one will be assault with deadly weapon on a peace officer. 

Deputies did not provide details on the carjacking or the exact moments that led to the chase. 

It's also unclear if the suspect was injured during the crash. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.