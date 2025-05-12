Pursuit with armed carjacking suspect ends with rollover crash in Carson

A pursuit with an alleged armed carjacking suspect came to a violent end in Carson on Monday afternoon when the suspect rolled their vehicle over during a crash.

It happened on Broadway near Main Street at around 4:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

At some points during the chase, deputies said the suspect was driving on the sidewalk and intentionally collided with one patrol vehicle.

While fleeing from pursuit deputies, the suspect's vehicle crashed and overturned into the middle of the road, leading to their arrest.

Though their exact charges are not immediately known, LASD says that one will be assault with deadly weapon on a peace officer.

Deputies did not provide details on the carjacking or the exact moments that led to the chase.

It's also unclear if the suspect was injured during the crash.